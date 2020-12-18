Global  
 

Top 10 Movies Coming to HBO Max in 2021

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:06s - Published
This awesome movie news couldn't have come at a better time!

For this list, we’ll be looking at all the upcoming Warner Bros.

Movies that will also be streaming on HBO Max in 2021.

Our countdown includes “Judas and the Black Messiah”, "Matrix 4", "Godzilla vs.

Kong”, and more!




'Dune' Could Still End Up in Theaters & Not Stream on HBO Max - Here's How

Dune producers and director Denis Villeneuve are not happy with Warner Bros’ decision to move the...
Just Jared - Published


How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX [Video]

How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Ed Solomon On Writing Bill & Ted Movies, No Sudden Move With Steven Soderbergh & Gary Shandling [Video]

Ed Solomon On Writing Bill & Ted Movies, No Sudden Move With Steven Soderbergh & Gary Shandling

The writer, producer and director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his career in Hollywood, the new movie he wrote for Steven Soderbergh called "No Sudden Move" and working with Gary Shandling.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 11:03Published
Top 10 Scariest Scenes of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Scariest Scenes of 2020

As if this year hasn't been scary enough, along come these scenes! For this list, we’ll be looking at terrifying scenes that made us unnerved, uncomfortable, disturbed, or just filled us with dread.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:17Published