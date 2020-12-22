Global  
 

How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day.

It's the first in a series of Warner Bros.

Movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time.

HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984.

Business Insider reports the movie will only be available for one month.

The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month.

It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.


