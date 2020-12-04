Rep. Brooks plans to challenge election certification Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago Rep. Brooks plans to challenge election certification due to illegal votes Rep. Brooks plans to challenge election certification due to illegal votes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TIME TODAY SINCE BEFORE THEELECTION.RAY BOGAN, FOX NEWS.AN ALABAMA CONGRESSMAN SAYS HEPLANS TO CHALLENGE THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE VOTES NEXT YEAR.MO BROOKS MADE THE COMMENTS ONTHE HOUSE FLOOR TODAY.BROOKS EXPLAINED WHEN CONGRESSMEETS TO CERTIFY THE ELECTIONFOR PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ONJANUARY SIXTH -- HE WILLOBJECT... CLAIMING ILLEGAL VOTESWERE COUNTED IN THE ELECTION.If the required one senatorwill join me to object to andlater vote to reject electoralcollege votes submissions fromstates whose election systemsare so badly flawed as to rendertheir votes submissions,unreliable, untrustworthy, andunworthy of acceptance."BROOKS SAYS HE HASN’T SPOK





You Might Like

