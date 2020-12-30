Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published 6 minutes ago

GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification

On Dec.

30, the Republican senator from Missouri shared his plans to object to next week’s certification process.

I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states … failed to follow their own state election laws, Sen.

Josh Hawley, via statement.

Hawley is the first to publicly announce he will object, but in order for his objection to be considered, a member from the House and the Senate must object in writing.

Republican Rep.

Mo Brooks from Alabama has said he will also object.

President-elect Joe Biden will still be certified as the election’s winner, though the objection will cause even more of a delay in the final step of his win