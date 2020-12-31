Former senator objected to 2004 election results. See what she says about 2020

Former California Sen.
Barbara Boxer, who objected to the electoral college results in the 2004 election, shares her response to Sen.
Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) statement that he will object to Joe Biden’s electoral win in 2020.
