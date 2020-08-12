Trump continues to challenge election 12.8.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Approaching another deadline, Trump is still casting doubt on the election results.

To our nation view... the trump administration continues its efforts to have the results of the 20-20 election thrown out.... but they are running short on options.

Karen travers has more.

L3: abc 36 news white time running out for efforts to overturn election results time is quickly running out for president trump and his legal team to challenge the november election results.

But now they're trying to get republican allies - in battleground states and on capitol hill - to disrupt the electoral college process.

-start broll- tuesday is a key electoral college deadline safe harbor day - when federal law requires states to resolve all election related disputes?.

Before the electoral college meets next monday to cast their votes for president and vice president.

President trump's legal team and its allies have lost at least 39 cases in court.

But the president vowing to keep up his fight?and continuing to make baseless claims about the election results.

Trump: we were rewarded with a victory.

Let's see whether or not somebody has the courage whether it's legislatures or a justice of the supreme court or a number of justice of the supreme court the president is trying to push republican legislators to overturn the results in at least three states that joe biden won.

Abc news confirming that mr trump reached out to the republican state speaker of the house in pennsylvania?after making similar moves in georgia and michigan.

And some of the president's most loyal republican allies on capitol hill are planning what could be one of his last long- shot opportunities to challenge the certification of the election results.

Republican congressman mo brooks of alabama sassathers to electoracollege votes on january 6 he'll object to the slate of presidential electors from multiple states.

Rep mo brooks: ?if the required one senator will join me to object to and later vote to reject electoral college vote submissions from states whose elections systems are so badly flawed as to render their votes submissions unreliable?

This move is likely to be just a symbolic stand - one that would delay certification of the c1 3 results by hours?but not alter the results.

-end broll- o/c close: tk tk tk kt abc news washington world war ii