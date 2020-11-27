Dalton Christmas Parade continues tradition

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

This year hasn't been easy with the coronavirus pandemic.

It's canceled events for folks, but some have managed to go on.

News 12's dorothy sherman looks at why one christmas event continued to roll on this year.

"despite the coronavirus pandemic, the noon lion's club continued its tradition of bringing christmas through dalton."

Floats and vehicles decked out in christmas decorations roll through dalton for this annual christmas parade.

Parade-goer claire cervantes: "it's really fun to sit out here and see all the christmas lights."

Parade-goer mackenzie roach: "it's like really entertaining and fun."

Folks line up outside by the street as the parade comes by.

The parade brings out many families.

Dalton noon lions club member todd thompson: "i just think that a lot of people really look forward to this want to have this in their town, would really hate to see if we was to decide not to do it.

So i'm really glad that we're doing this and i hope that everybody stays safe and hope everybody enjoys it and i think it's a great way to end the year."

Many events have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalton noon lions club secretary treasurer rick pippin says they did considered canceling, but didn't want to.

So, they made it happen.

Dalton noon lions club secretary treasurer rick pippin: "we found out that people want to be out and do things and we're trying to follow all the cdc guidelines and what the governor's orders says in it what we can do."

The parade helps folks in need.

It's one of the organization's largest fund raisers that helps people who need glasses.

Dalton noon lions club secretary treasurer rick pippin: "we're at a point right now we can start helping people that need surgeries and things like that if they don't have insurance and stuff like that to pay for it, but every cent we make goes to that."

This isn't the only christmas parade happening.

There are others, including one in ringgold this weekend.



"in dalton, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."

