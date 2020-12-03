Global  
 

Indian Navy Day 2020: The new challenges 2020 has brought | Oneindia News

Indian Navy Day is marked on 4th December every year to commemorate the day India attacked Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

During operation Trident the Indian Navy sank 4 Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, dealing a great blow to the enemy.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed a press conference on the eve of Navy Day and talked about the new challenges the force faces.

