Butchers movie trailer (2020) - Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:36s - Published Butchers movie trailer (2020) - Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville Butchers movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In Butchers, a family of crazy butchers has dug into the backcountry and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat. Director: Adrian Langley Writers: Adrian Langley, Daniel Weissenberger Stars: Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville 0

