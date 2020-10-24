Butchers movie trailer (2020) - Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville
Butchers movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In Butchers, a family of crazy butchers has dug into the backcountry and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat.
Director: Adrian Langley
Writers: Adrian Langley, Daniel Weissenberger
Stars: Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville
