Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Orange County Brush Fire

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Two firefighters were injured Thursday in a 6,400-acre wildfire east of Irvine that forced thousands of people to flee their homes.


Santa Ana winds howl from Los Angeles County to San Diego, escalating fire risk

The winds, clocked at above 80 mph, are overlapping with extremely dry conditions to create dangerous...
Washington Post - Published

Powerful winds drive Southern California wildfires

Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control...
SBS - Published


Couple with medical issues terrified by power shutoffs [Video]

Couple with medical issues terrified by power shutoffs

An East County couple is making a plea for help, fearful a power shutoff will be hazardous to their health.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published
Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered [Video]

Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered

A 7,200-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:58Published
Wildfire Erupts In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine [Video]

Wildfire Erupts In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine

A 3,600-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:25Published