Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Orange County Brush Fire
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Orange County Brush Fire
Two firefighters were injured Thursday in a 6,400-acre wildfire east of Irvine that forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
The winds, clocked at above 80 mph, are overlapping with extremely dry conditions to create dangerous...
Washington Post - Published
Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control...
SBS - Published
