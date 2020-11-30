LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations
LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County announced 7,854 newly confirmed cases and 44 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 421,881 cases and 7,782 deaths.
There were 2,572 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 23% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
