Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published
LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Los Angeles County announced 7,854 newly confirmed cases and 44 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 421,881 cases and 7,782 deaths.

There were 2,572 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 23% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sacramento region could face new stay-at-home orders as Covid-19 spikes

The Sacramento region may need to take "drastic" new actions to prevent local hospitals from being...
bizjournals - Published

Setting new Covid-19 records Monday, Santa Clara County officials call for state, federal action

Santa Clara County again shattered its record of Covid-19 test results, documenting 801 new positive...
bizjournals - Published

California counties issue new virus rules amid surge

As coronavirus cases surge in California, county officials are issuing new COVID-19 restrictions,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID cases [Video]

Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID cases

Gov. Newsom gives stark warning of possible new stay at home order in purple tiered counties. The state will now look at hospitalizations along with other statistics to determine a response.

Credit: KHSLPublished
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Hit Highest Number Since Start Of Pandemic [Video]

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Hit Highest Number Since Start Of Pandemic

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday announced 5,987 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 414,185 cases and 7,740 deaths. Officials..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:39Published
Hospitalizations now at an unprecedented level [Video]

Hospitalizations now at an unprecedented level

More Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. With hopes of a vaccine on the horizon, today authorities will give recommendations on who should get it first.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:04Published