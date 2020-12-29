MSDH reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths

Global  
 

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record high 85 new deaths including one new death in Hancock County, three in Jackson County, and 11 new deaths in Harrison County.

