MSDH reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record high 85 new deaths including one new death in Hancock County, three in Jackson County, and 11 new deaths in Harrison County.

- hancock county has 1,929 cases- - - - and and now 54 deaths.

Harrison- county is now at 10,372 total - cases and now 155 deaths.

- jackson county has 8,600 cases,- - - - and now 156 deaths stone county- has 1,132 cases and 18 deaths.- - - - george county has 1,708 cases - and 34 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - -