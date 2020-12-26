Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months

India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months

The country on December 26 recorded the lowest single-day deaths related to COVID-19 in last six months.

With 251 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,47,343.

22,272 new infections took India's COVID tally to 1,01,69,118.

Currently, there are 2,81,667 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far, 97,40,108 patients have been discharged.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested in the country up to December 25.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months, 22,273 new cases reported

 India's daily new Covid-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to..
IndiaTimes

Millions wake up to tighter Covid restrictions in UK

 More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBC News

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

Bharat Biotech bosses discuss Covaxin status with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

 They discussed the status of the indigenous vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research..
IndiaTimes

Bharat Biotech bosses discuss Covaxin status with Vice-President

 They discussed the status of the indigenous vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research
DNA

Indian vaccine Covaxin has drawn global attention: ICMR

 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the Indian vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin, has drawn global attention. In a tweet, the ICMR said,..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Daily Covid toll falls below 300, a first since June

India’s daily death toll from Covid-19 fell below 300 for the first time since June 9, as 253...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas in Hong Kong: Foreign workers unable to return home [Video]

Christmas in Hong Kong: Foreign workers unable to return home

A Christmas far from loved ones. Pandemic restrictions make life even harder for foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
'3 billion-plus vaccine doses...'_ AstraZeneca India MD on Covid fight [Video]

'3 billion-plus vaccine doses...'_ AstraZeneca India MD on Covid fight

3billionplusvaccinedosesAstraZenecaIndiaMDonCovidfight

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:06Published
Massachusetts Reports 5.655 New COVID Cases, 76 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 5.655 New COVID Cases, 76 Additional Deaths

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.76%.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:13Published