Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections.

More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

"Gilligan's Island" actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," died at age 82 from coronavirus complications.
CBS News

NSW records 10 new local coronavirus cases as authorities flag new infection sites

 New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney will be subdued as the COVID-19 clusters in the Northern Beaches and Inner West continue to grow.
SBS

California sets new record for COVID-19 deaths

 On Wednesday, the state reported a single-day record with more than 400 new fatalities.
CBS News

Covid-19: 10 more test +ve for UK variant
IndiaTimes

Balance $2,000 stimulus amid COVID-19 and huge national debt by targeting the neediest

 Our View: Mitch McConnell and Republicans, after passing corporate tax cuts, now are deficit hawks when America is in a once-in-a-century emergency.
USATODAY.com

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3 with UK variant in Karnataka; 3 more in Hyderabad, Pune

 At least six of the more than 100 UK returnees who’ve tested Covid-19 positive so far have been found to be infected by the new UK variant, with three of them..
IndiaTimes

India's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

 With 16,432 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)..
IndiaTimes
India's COVID-19 recoveries over 97 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries over 97 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 28 reported single-day spike of 20,021 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 279 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,47,901. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,07,871 which include 2,77,301 active infections. More than 97,82,669 people have recovered from the virus with 21,131 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,15,397 samples were tested on December 27. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 27 are 16,88,18,054.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Careless use of therapies may lead to mutations, says ICMR

 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned against non-judicious use of therapies that have not been established for treating Covid-19 because it can..
IndiaTimes

Non-judicious use of therapies for Covid-19 leads to virus mutations: ICMR chief

 "Those therapies which are being touted as 'anti-viral' or 'anti-Covid therapies' and they have do not have benefits established in a scientific research paper,..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

A.P. records 357 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

The State has registered 357 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordMid-DayMENAFN.com


India's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases...
IndiaTimes - Published

UK records 744 COVID deaths - highest daily rise since end of April

The UK has recorded another 39,237 COVID-19 cases and 744 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Holiday travel could lead to a new surge in COVID cases in Tippecanoe County [Video]

Holiday travel could lead to a new surge in COVID cases in Tippecanoe County

While daily COVID cases have seen a recent decrease, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler believes this is partly due to a decrease in testing over the holidays.

Credit: WLFIPublished
NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam [Video]

NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
State Health Dept. Announces Nearly 9,000 New Cases [Video]

State Health Dept. Announces Nearly 9,000 New Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,984 new cases of Coronavirus and 319 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:34Published