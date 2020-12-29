India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 28 reported single-day spike of 20,021 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 279 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,47,901. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,07,871 which include 2,77,301 active infections. More than 97,82,669 people have recovered from the virus with 21,131 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,15,397 samples were tested on December 27. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 27 are 16,88,18,054.
The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.
Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published