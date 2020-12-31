MSDH reports 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths including one new death in Hancock, Harrison, and Pearl River counties and two new deaths in Jackson County.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 2,756 new coronavirus- cases and 40 new deaths,- including - one new death in hancock, - - - harrison and pearl river- counties, and two new deaths in- jackson county.

- the statewide total stands at - 215,811 cases and 4,787 deaths.- - - - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 2,033 cases- and now 55 deaths.- harrison county is now at 10,68- total cases and now 157 deaths.- - - jackson county has 8,771 cases,- and now 158 deaths- stone county has 1,173 cases an- - - - 18 deaths.

George county has- 1,732 cases and 35 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,581 total cases and now 81- deaths.

- - -