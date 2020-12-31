Skip to main content
MSDH reports 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths including one new death in Hancock, Harrison, and Pearl River counties and two new deaths in Jackson County.

