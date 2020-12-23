Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths

MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths including two in Hancock County and two in Pearl River County.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 2,634 new coronavirus- cases and 43 new deaths,- - - including two in hancock county- and two in pearl river county.- the statewide total stands at - 200,325 cases and 4,533 deaths.- - - - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,797 cases- and now 53 deaths.- harrison county is now at 9,864- - - - total cases and 139 deaths.

- jackson county has 8,219 cases,- and 151 deaths- stone county has 1,078 cases an- 18 deaths.- - george county has 1,632 cases - and 34 deaths.- - pearl river county stands at- 2,320 total cases and now 79- deaths.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Worst Day In U.S. COVID History As New Cases, Deaths And Hospitalizations Reach New Highs

The United States witnessed the worst day since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, reporting on...
RTTNews - Published

FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation...
CBS News - Published

The Latest: Germany reports record deaths, 24,740 new cases

BERLIN — Health officials say Germany has recorded a grim new one-day record for COVID-19 deaths...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 9,605 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 9,605 New Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,605 new cases of Coronavirus and 230 additional deaths Wednesday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
COVID Stats Snapshot 12-22-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-22-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 10,434 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pigx2s

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published
California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers [Video]

California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers

As cases of the novel coronavirus surge, California is setting up tents and trailers to use as field hospitals to take in more patients. Hospitals are building field hospitals outside their facilities..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published