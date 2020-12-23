MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 10 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths including two in Hancock County and two in Pearl River County.

- hancock county has 1,797 cases- and now 53 deaths.- harrison county is now at 9,864- - - - total cases and 139 deaths.

- jackson county has 8,219 cases,- and 151 deaths- stone county has 1,078 cases an- 18 deaths.- - george county has 1,632 cases - and 34 deaths.- - pearl river county stands at- 2,320 total cases and now 79- deaths.