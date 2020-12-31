ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 224 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, December 31, that 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State department of health reported more than 65-hundred positive covid-19 cases as of the latest report.

More than 511- thousand indiana residents have also tested positive to date.

More hoosiers have died from the virus.

Indiana's positivity rate is up from yesterday's 13-point-7 percent.

It now stands at 14- point-1 percent.

On a local level, 4 more deaths and 224 more cases were reported in tippecanoe county.

Every county adjacent to tippecanoe county is still in the red based on its 7-day positivity rate.

