Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, December 31, 2020

MSDH reports 3,023 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths

Credit: WXXVDT2 5 shares 100 views
MSDH reports 3,023 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths
MSDH reports 3,023 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 3,023 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths including one new death in George and Harrison counties.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 3,023 new coronavirus- cases and 29 new deaths,- - - - including one new death in- george and harrison counties.

- the statewide total stands at - 213,055 cases and 4,747 deaths.- - - - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,981 cases- - - and 54 deaths.

Harrison county- is now at 10,550 total cases an- now 156 deaths.

- jackson county has 8,717 cases,- - - - and now 156 deaths stone county- has 1,144 cases and 18 deaths.- george county has 1,727 cases - and now 35 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - 2,536

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage

5pm KY Covid 12.29.2020

5pm KY Covid 12.29.2020

WTVQ Lexington, KY

Governor Beshear has extended the mask mandate and the moratorium on evictions through the end of January.