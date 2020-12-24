Global  
 

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 476,538; 7,306 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 26,366 cases and 453 deaths as of Wednesday.

Now let's take a look at covid numbers across the state.

Indiana reports "62" new deaths and more than "47- hundred" new cases tonight.

This increases the total number of deaths to more than "73-hundred" and cases to more "476-thousand."

21 percent of i-c-u beds are currently available and 70 percent of ventilators are available.

Around our region... allen county adding 2 hundred 42 cases.this brings the total to 26 thousand 3 hundred 66.

Deaths remain at 4-hundred 53.

Grant adding 56 cases and one death.huntington adds 39 cases and one death.

Noble adds 24 cases.paulding adds 7 cases and one death.whitley adds 24 cases.wells county adding 18




