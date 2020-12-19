Global  
 

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 453,139; 6,944 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 25,423 cases and 428 deaths as of Friday.

Now a look at covid numbers across the state.indiana reports "84" new deaths and "6-thousand, 88" new cases tonight.

This brings the total number of deaths to more than 69-hundred and cases to more than 453-thousand.a little over 32-hundred people across indiana are hospitalized with the virus.

The state says 21 percent of all i-c-u beds and 71 percent of all ventilators remain available.

742 new cases and 20 new deaths around our region tonight.

Adams county reporting 28 new cases tonight.

185 new cases and 4 deaths in allen county.18 cases in dekalb.huntington with 10 cases in 2 deaths tonight.7 cases in jay.12 in paulding.noble county reporting 41 cases.

Steuben reporting 36 new positive cases.

Van wert reporting 2 new cases and 3 deaths.23 in whitley.14 in wabash.26 in wells.




