MSDH reports 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.

hancock county has 1,912 cases and 53 deaths. harrison county is now at 10,26 total cases and 143 deaths.

jackson county has 8,476 cases, and 153 deaths. stone county has 1,126 cases and 18 deaths. george county has 1,678 cases and 34 deaths. pearl river county stands at 2,430 total cases