MSDH reports 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXV
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,701 new coronavirus- cases and 28 new deaths.- the statewide total stands at - - - 208,089 cases and 4,634 deaths.- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,912 cases- and 53 deaths.- harrison county is now at 10,26- - - total cases and 143 deaths.

- jackson county has 8,476 cases,- and 153 deaths- - - - stone county has 1,126 cases an- 18 deaths.- - - - george county has 1,678 cases - and 34 deaths.- - pearl river county stands at- 2,430 total cases




