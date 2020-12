Morgan fears Spurs under 'winner' Jose Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 4 days ago Morgan fears Spurs under 'winner' Jose Tottenham possess a frightening front three in attack and under 'natural born winner' Jose Mourinho have the ability to win the Premier League, says Arsenal fan Piers Morgan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like