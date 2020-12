The Nutcracker - ROH, London 2020 Trailer - Peter Wright's spectacular production has been enchanting children and adults since its first performance by The Royal Ballet in 1984.



Related videos from verified sources 'The Nutcracker - Bolshoi Ballet 2020' Trailer



The Nutcracker - Bolshoi Ballet 2020 Trailer - On Christmas Eve, Marie receives a nutcracker doll as a gift. In her dreams, the toy turns into a courageous and charming prince, who takes the girl on an.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago 'The Nutcracker' Runs Through Sunday At The Jewel In Brooklyn



The Brooklyn Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" is being staged indoors with the audiences watching from outside. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 5 days ago 'The Reason I Jump' Trailer



The Reason I Jump Trailer - From acclaimed filmmaker Jerry Rothwell and based on the bestselling book by Naoki Higashida, THE REASON I JUMP is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 5 days ago