Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work.
Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they discussed “a variety of Covid-related topics.” Fauci said he has spoken previously with Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. Fauci added that his Thursday meeting will likely be the first of a series of transition meetings with the team.
The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials and set up supply chains while developing a vaccine. This is an "unprecedented" move in the world of medicine and vaccine development. But Pfizer and BioNtech maintain they will produce 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people will be vaccinated on priority. He was addressing an all-party meet to discuss Covid situation in the country. Last week, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review vaccine development. India's novel coronavirus tally on Friday, December 4 went over 9.5 million. Around 36,595 fresh cases and 540 deaths were added in the last 24 hours. Tally includes 416,082 active cases, more than 9 million recoveries and 139,188 deaths.
