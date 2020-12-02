Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people will be vaccinated on priority. He was addressing an all-party meet to discuss Covid situation in the country. Last week, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review vaccine development. India's novel coronavirus tally on Friday, December 4 went over 9.5 million. Around 36,595 fresh cases and 540 deaths were added in the last 24 hours. Tally includes 416,082 active cases, more than 9 million recoveries and 139,188 deaths.

