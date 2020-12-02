Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work.

Emer McCarthy reports.


