COVID-19: UP records 1,985 new cases, 2,247 recoveries in past 24 hours
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
8 minutes ago
COVID-19: UP records 1,985 new cases, 2,247 recoveries in past 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and 2,247 people have been recovered in the same duration, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad.
He said that the recovery rate of the state stands at 94.46 per cent against COVID-19.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Britons flock to food banks as COVID continues British food banks are seeing more people and struggling families turn to them for support as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, charities and volunteers say. Mia Womersley reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970
Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic Owners of cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Owners found it difficult to cope up with the government SOPs. Cinema halls opened in Uttar Pradesh on October 15 with 50% capacity. Very few people can be seen at the cinema halls. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
(MENAFN - Palestine News Network) PNN/ Ramallah/ The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila said that...
MENAFN.com - Published
9 hours ago
State reports 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths; recovery rate rises to 92.49%; Mumbai records...
Hindu - Published
3 days ago
With 40,726 recoveries and 35,551 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 day ago
Related videos from verified sources
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 7 hours ago