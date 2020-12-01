COVID-19: UP records 1,985 new cases, 2,247 recoveries in past 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and 2,247 people have been recovered in the same duration, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad.

He said that the recovery rate of the state stands at 94.46 per cent against COVID-19.