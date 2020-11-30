S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EMN Market News Video - Duration: 01:19s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EMN The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Eastman Chemical is now the #136 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Eastman Chemical is now the #136 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Eastman Chemical is showing a gain of 28.3%.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FITB



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Fifth Third Bancorp is now the #179 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago S&P 500 Analyst Moves: SWK



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Stanley Black & Decker is now the #140 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago S&P 500 Analyst Moves: Agilent Technologies



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Agilent Technologies is now the #170 analyst pick, moving up by 29 spots. This.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago

