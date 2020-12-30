Global  
 

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #18 analyst pick.

Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Cisco Systems ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #247 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Cisco Systems is lower by about 6.6%.




