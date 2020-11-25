Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

Helping drag down the group were shares of LGI Homes, down about 2.8% and shares of Topbuild down about 2.2% on the day.

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Seabridge Gold, trading lower by about 8% and Maverix Metals, trading lower by about 4.2%.