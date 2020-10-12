MS Secretary of State presents check to MS Department of Marine Resources

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

Each year the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources reels in millions of dollars from Tidelands Funds, money generated since 1994 from leases of land, such as tidelands and submerged lands, owned by the state.

- each year the mississippi - department of marine- resources, or dmr, reels in - millions of dollars from- tidelands funds, money generate- since 1994 from leases of lands- such as tidelands and submerged- lands, owned by - the state.- news 25's toni miles takes us t- biloxi where the mississippi- secretary of state presented a- check to the dmr for millions - of dollars - money slated to- fund projects here- throughout south mississippi.

- - tidelands funds - not something- all south mississippians- know about - but if you look- - - around, you'll likely see - projects and facilities funded- by this money.- state senator joseph "mike" seymour, district 47-jackson, - stone & pearl river - counties: "we've enchanced the brittany boat launch as far as- parking - access.

We have several project- going on at fort bayou."

On friday, coast native and - mississippi secretary of- state michael watson presented- the dmr with a- - tidelands check totaling more - than $7 million dollars.- mississippi secretary of state- michael watson: "one of the reasons we talked - about the check being a little- low this year was because of- covid.

The state shut - the doors on anyone along the - coast, especially our gaming.

- the gaming commission came in - and said you can't operate.

One- of the- things we did, especially being- a small business owner, - - - - understanding the impact that - would have on them, we said you- can defer your payments until - next- year.

That was one of the - reasons we saw the decline this- year, which means they'll be- paying double next year, so - there will be an extra large- check next year.

Again, - taking care of our coastal- businesses and pouring money- back into our coast is- so important to us."

Toni miles, news 25: "more than $3-million dollars of the money- will be used to fund- future projects throughout sout- mississippi, from boat launches- harbors and - parks, to a living shoreline, - set to be built right here on - biloxi's back bay."

Joe spraggins, director,- mississippi department of marin- resources: "we'll be able to do public access and- manage projects and be able to- help rebuild a lot of - things that have been damaged - and a lot of things that are- new.

We'll be able to do- more public access."

State senator brice wiggins say- this money also plays a vital - role in the big picture.- state senator brice wiggins,- district 52, south jackson- - county, pascagoula, gautier - ocean springs: "we also have th bp, gulf coast restoration- funds, the restore act funds.

W- also have a number of other - funding - mechanisms coming to the coast.- when you take this pot and put- it with these other - - - pots, the coast is positioned - well to recover from hurricane- zeta, but - - - - two to continue the upward- trajectory that we've been on.- i'm proud that we're able - - - - to bring those things to the- coast."

In biloxi, toni miles,