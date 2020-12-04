Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crores in Nagaland

Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 03 announced the polling percentage for by-elections in 10 States. While addressing a press conference, an election official said, "Chhattisgarh: 71.99% Gujarat: 57.98% Haryana: 68% Jharkhand: 62.51% Karnataka: 51.3% Madhya Pradesh: 66.37% Nagaland: 83.69% Odisha: 68.08% Telangana: 81.44% Uttar Pradesh: 51.57%."
Voting began for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Even today people of India can't buy land in HP, Lakshadweep, Nagaland. I don't know what's our fault that buying land in Jammu and Kashmir has been allowed. If we speak against it, we're called anti-national." Central government has amended land acquisition law in JandK.
Nitin Gadkari urged people not to take Covid infection lightly and said that people should follow all preventive measures. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that people need to be serious and especially people above 60 years of age should be more careful about their health. ‘Self confidence & positivity is very important. We will win the war against Covid-19 and will also win the economic war,’ Gadkari said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union minister VK Singh questioned the legitimacy of farmer protests in Delhi. General (retd) VK Singh said most protestors don't seem to be farmers. Singh said opposition and 'those who take commission' are involved in the protest. Singh's comments came on the day when govt held talks with farmer leaders. The talks remained inconclusive with another round scheduled for December 3. Farmers are camping at various points along Delhi border to protest. Protesting farmers want 3 recent agri-reform bills rescinded. Farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Watch the full video for more details.
