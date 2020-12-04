Global  
 

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crores in Nagaland

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 15 National Highway Projects in Nagaland on December 04.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and MoS Vijay Kumar Singh were also present at the event.

The cost of the projects is about Rs 4,127 crores.


