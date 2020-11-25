Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:17s - Published
5 minutes ago
Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data
Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:13 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Wall Street's main indexes jumped to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth...
Newsmax - Published
10 hours ago
Futures point to a subdued start for the ASX 200 after the S&P500 and Dow pulled back from all-time...
The Age - Published
1 week ago
Futures point to a subdued start for the ASX 200 after the S&P500 and Dow pulled back from all-time...
Brisbane Times - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
Sydney Morning Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Stimulus talk trade: value over growth -investor Investors should tweak their portfolios in favor of value stocks over growth stocks, with the movement towards a stimulus package in Washington likely to improve the prospects for.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:11 Published 3 hours ago
Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020.
According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays.
Sources say Pfizer sourced materials.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 21 hours ago
S&P 500 creeps to record high on stimulus hopes The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14 Published 2 days ago