Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data

Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data

Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

