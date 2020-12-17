Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet

Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fred Katayama reports.
The U.S. stock market has advanced in 2020, putting it on track to gain a second straight year. Wall Street’s three main indexes..
Watch VideoWall Street is closing 2020 at record levels. But some analysts are confused about why.
An adviser at..