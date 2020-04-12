Lincoln county murder 12.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Two murder suspects have been arrested, and one confessed to the crime.

The search for two suspects in a murder in lincoln county.

Those two suspects are in custody this evening... and investigators say one of the suspects has confessed to the crime.

The lincoln county sheriff's office was searching for 33- year-old matthew wilson and 43-year- old una singleton after the body of 38-year-old daniel adams was found in his home monday.

According to the arrest citation... wilson and singleton are both charged with murder and robbery.

The arrest citation also says wilson confessed to the murder.

