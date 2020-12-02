Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing held in Stanberry as health officials continue to fight virus

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 8 minutes ago

Health officials in Gentry County said there are curently 99 active cases of Covid-19 in the county.

The missouri national guard continuing it's drive through testing sites across northwest missouri today good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

Ahead of our own testing event here in st.

Joseph set for tomorrow, the guard was up in stanberry conducting testing.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke with those getting tested as well as local health officials about the virus' spread throughout gentry county.

<<ron johnson reporting missouri, health officials are eye on covid 19's spread.we are seeing increasing numbers here..

We asked health officials in gentry county friday how concerned they are about covid- 19 in their area on a scale of 1 to 10.

They said right now they're at about a 7.

So far there've been 487 cases of the virus in the county, 99 are currently active, 13 people have died about a month ago the positivity rate peaked at over 33% one of the state numbers like these are more than enough to strain the local healthcare system i know all the hospitals are reaching max capacity.

Health officials said the mosaic hospital in albany is taking patients from the area that require only mild hospital care, others are being transported to st.

Joseph.

After an outbreak killed several people at a local nursing home here months ago, health officials remain concerned about their vulnerable it gives me great concern for our elderly population people who obviously don't have the immune system to fight it.my age and my health is such if i get it i'm a dead person so i don't want to get it.

The missouri national guard put the county in the spotlight, bringing it's covid-19 drive thru testing operation to stanberry.people getting tested said it's something everyone should consider.

I just feel that everyone should be tested its just a war with something you can't see.

But health officials say not everyone in the county in on the same page, and they feel that will have an impact on the virus' spread.

Some people take this very seriously some people take think it's still a joke so i imagine it'll go the way it has gone we'll see dips and spikes.

Ron johnson kq2 news health officials also say contact tracing has become a challenge in the county due to the high number of active cases.

The county is not under a mask mandate.