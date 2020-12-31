Skip to main content
Thursday, January 28, 2021

Mike Harmon Covid Diagnosis GMK 123120

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
State Auditor Mike Harmon says he still has faith in the Covid-19 vaccinations, even after testing positive for the virus one day after getting his first dose of the vaccine.

State auditor mike harmon says he still has full faith, in covid-19 vaccinations... even after testing positive for the virus, one day after getting his first dose of the vaccine.

according to harmon, both he and his wife, have the virus..

Right now they have mild symptoms -- are self-isolating and following recommendations from the c-d-c and state health officials.

the auditor says he could have been exposed to the virus, and infected... either shortly before or after, receiving his first dose of the covid 19 vaccine

