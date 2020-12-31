Mike Harmon Covid Diagnosis GMK 123120

State Auditor Mike Harmon says he still has faith in the Covid-19 vaccinations, even after testing positive for the virus one day after getting his first dose of the vaccine.

according to harmon, both he and his wife, have the virus..

Right now they have mild symptoms -- are self-isolating and following recommendations from the c-d-c and state health officials.

Fs img center:positive after getting first dose of vaccine state auditor mike harmon - kentucky mike harmon.png the auditor says he could have been exposed to the virus, and infected... either shortly before or after, receiving his first dose of the covid 19 vaccine