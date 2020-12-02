Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:23s - Published
Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020

Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class.

Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the minister also dismissed allegations that the package included more long-term measures than those which would push demand immediately.

Counting various provisions of the economic package, Sitharaman said that the government had given relief to the middle class via different avenues.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado stimulus is too little, too late for Denver restaurateur [Video]

Colorado stimulus is too little, too late for Denver restaurateur

As state lawmakers finalized COVID-19 relief packages, some restaurant owners said the stimulus was too little, too late.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:24Published
Relief bill on the way for small businesses [Video]

Relief bill on the way for small businesses

Financial relief could be on the way for struggling businesses. A COVID-19 stimulus bill is in talks by congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:37Published