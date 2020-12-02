Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class.

Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the minister also dismissed allegations that the package included more long-term measures than those which would push demand immediately.

Counting various provisions of the economic package, Sitharaman said that the government had given relief to the middle class via different avenues.

