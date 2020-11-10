Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says $1,200 Checks 'May Still Be In Play'

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Biden Says $1,200 Checks 'May Still Be In Play'
Biden Says $1,200 Checks 'May Still Be In Play'

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden says $1,200 stimulus checks 'may be still in play' in Covid relief talks

"I think it would be better if they had the $1,200 [payments to families]" in the Covid relief...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks [Video]

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Joe Biden Wants Stimulus Checks Sent Out Immediately [Video]

Joe Biden Wants Stimulus Checks Sent Out Immediately

Joe Biden said Tuesday that people are in need of federal coronavirus relief "right now." "Small businesses, people who are about to be evicted from their homes because they can't pay their mortgage,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden’s Coronavirus Relief Plan: More Stimulus Checks and Student Loan Forgiveness [Video]

Biden’s Coronavirus Relief Plan: More Stimulus Checks and Student Loan Forgiveness

Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden says he’s planning for another coronavirus stimulus bill.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published