Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Insane Video Game Fan Theories

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:32s - Published
Top 20 Insane Video Game Fan Theories

Top 20 Insane Video Game Fan Theories

Speculation and theorizing can take a game's story to an even deeper level!

For this list, we’ll be looking at game theories that really expand the story's narrative implications, and they don’t even have to be impossible or untrue.

Speculation and theorizing can take a game's story to an even deeper level!

For this list, we’ll be looking at game theories that really expand the story's narrative implications, and they don’t even have to be impossible or untrue.

Our countdown includes The Abducting Cult “Animal Crossing” Series (2001-), Haunted Majora’s Mask “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask” (2000), The Ghosts of Mario’s Past “Super Mario World” (1990), The Indoctrination Theory “Mass Effect 3” (2010) and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News

Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy'..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:19Published
Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020

These titles may not necessarily be bad, but in the state they came in, things could have been significantly better! For this list, we’re looking at games that failed to live up to their hype.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:14Published
Top 20 Best Rockstar Games [Video]

Top 20 Best Rockstar Games

Rockstar is best known for series like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, but their library of awesome games extends far beyond those franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the legendary video game..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:02Published