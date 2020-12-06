Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

13-year-old storyteller becomes Anantnag's new sensation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:05s - Published
13-year-old storyteller becomes Anantnag's new sensation

13-year-old storyteller becomes Anantnag's new sensation

13-year-old Tabin Reyaz has become a sensation for his unique art of storytelling in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He aspires to become a writer and pens down stories and articles to motivate others.

Tabin, son of Reyaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Hassan-Noor Village, studies in class 7.

He passionately writes short stories, articles and other kinds of write-ups as well, he likes to pen down the challenges and experiences being faced by him in life, in the form of short stories that have already attracted many writers in the district.

He is also writing a book which will be completed in the next few months.

His family is certainly proud of him for putting in such efforts at a young age.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anantnag Anantnag City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

DDC elections: Candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag, area cordoned off [Video]

DDC elections: Candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag, area cordoned off

A District Development Council (DDC) election candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag district. He was shot at Kokernag area of Anantnag on December 04. His condition is reportedly stable. Area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited in this regard.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Tabin Wildlife Reserve Tabin Wildlife Reserve