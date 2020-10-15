VP Naidu, Tamil Nadu Guv Purohit pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on December 04 released commemorative postage stamp in honour of former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Naidu said, "Shri IK Gujral was a learned man, soft-spoken and a "gentleman-politician", who never compromised on his values irrespective of the challenges or hardships he had faced."He said that the present generation should know about great leaders, who made great contribution to the country.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar. Constitution of India was formed under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.
Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall. Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone. IMD informed that the depression weakened into a well marked low pressure area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along Kerala coast on December 5 and 6. Orange alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala for December 6. Teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Watch the full video for more details.
The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa served as CM of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA). The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA. Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru. Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05. Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions...
