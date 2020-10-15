Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VP Naidu, Tamil Nadu Guv Purohit pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
VP Naidu, Tamil Nadu Guv Purohit pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

VP Naidu, Tamil Nadu Guv Purohit pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 06 in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also joined him on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Meanwhile, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also paid homage to architect of Constitution.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

VP Naidu releases commemorative postage stamp in honour of Ex-PM Gujral [Video]

VP Naidu releases commemorative postage stamp in honour of Ex-PM Gujral

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on December 04 released commemorative postage stamp in honour of former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Naidu said, "Shri IK Gujral was a learned man, soft-spoken and a "gentleman-politician", who never compromised on his values irrespective of the challenges or hardships he had faced."He said that the present generation should know about great leaders, who made great contribution to the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Banwarilal Purohit Banwarilal Purohit


B. R. Ambedkar B. R. Ambedkar India's first Minister of Law and Justice

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar [Video]

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
Maharashtra CM Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Koshyari pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar [Video]

Maharashtra CM Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Koshyari pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar. Constitution of India was formed under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Tejashwi demands farm laws’ rollback; DMK chief questions TN CM’s silence [Video]

Tejashwi demands farm laws’ rollback; DMK chief questions TN CM’s silence

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6 [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall. Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone. IMD informed that the depression weakened into a well marked low pressure area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along Kerala coast on December 5 and 6. Orange alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala for December 6. Teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

CM Palaniswami attends event to mark 4th death anniversary of Jayalalithaa [Video]

CM Palaniswami attends event to mark 4th death anniversary of Jayalalithaa

The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa served as CM of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Mumbai offers highest quality of life, Chennai treats its women best: Study

 Overall, Mumbai tops the list of 14, followed closely by Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. But so important is the gender role index that quality of life rankings of..
IndiaTimes

B. S. Yediyurappa B. S. Yediyurappa 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru [Video]

Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA). The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA. Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru. Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru [Video]

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Covid-19 update: Karnataka shows reversing trend, recoveries outnumber new coronavirus cases

 Bengaluru reported 709 new cases, taking its tally to 3,73,291, including 19,185 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,49,929, with 786 in the day.
DNA
Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi [Video]

Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05. Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published