Vijendra Singh lends support to farmer protests, says 'will return award'| Oneindia News

In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh has said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour - if the centre does not repeal the three contentious farm laws.

He won the first ever Olympic medal for India in the sport in 2008.

Singh who hails from Haryana addressed the gathering of Farmers at the state's border with Delhi at Singhu.

Farmers have said they would settle for nothing less than a complete rollback of the "black laws", and have called for a nationwide bandh on December 8.

The next round of talks with the Centre is due on December 9.

#VijendraSingh #FarmerProtest #FarmLaws