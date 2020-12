💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory COVID-19: Two Police officers at Singhu border to check farmers' protest test positive According to the Delhi Police, both the officers are currently under home isolation.

DNA 17 hours ago Watch: Kejriwal claims farmer visit blocked; Delhi police denies restrictions



Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest. Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation. Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go. Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement. Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up. Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54 Published now 'Claims of CM Kejriwal's house arrest baseless': Delhi Police



Delhi Police on December 8 refuted claims of Aam Aadmi Party that "CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he met protesting farmers at Singhu border". "These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent untoward incident," said Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. However, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reiterated AAP's claims of house arrest. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published now

