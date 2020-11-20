Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. "I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10. This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.
Thousands of people flocked to London's Oxford Street for the first weekend of shopping since lockdown ended.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is "crucial" for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. It's believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK waters by EU fishing fleets.
Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country.
The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs..
Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar..
