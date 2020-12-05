Global  
 

Batches of COVID vaccine arrive at hospital

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Batches of COVID vaccine arrive at hospital

Batches of COVID vaccine arrive at hospital

The first batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have arrived at Croydon University Hospital in south London.


