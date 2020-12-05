First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

The UK became the first country in the world to give the green light to the Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

India is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior government official said on Monday,..

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. "I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10. This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It's hoped that vaccinations will start early next week.

Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered today in Britain in super-cold containers.It is..

Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K., two days before it goes..

