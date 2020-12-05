First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

People protested in London over India’s farm laws on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered near Indian embassy with posters. People reportedly raised pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration. London Police beefed up security outside Indian embassy. Farmers in India have been protesting against Centre’s farm laws. Centre and farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks. Thousands of farmers have gathered at border area near Delhi. Protesting farmers have demanded withdrawal of farm laws.
The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It's hoped that vaccinations will start early next week.
Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. "I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10. This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.
Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
New York City's firefighters are among the first groups that will be offered the coronavirus vaccine after hospital workers, and nursing home patients and staff. But will they actually take it? CBS2's..