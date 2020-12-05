Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

The UK became the first country in the world to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

On This Day: 7 December 1960

 Kirk Douglas had a royal premiere for director Stanley Kubrick's epic "Spartacus" in London. (Dec. 7)
 
USATODAY.com
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India's farm laws [Video]

Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India's farm laws

People protested in London over India’s farm laws on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered near Indian embassy with posters. People reportedly raised pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration. London Police beefed up security outside Indian embassy. Farmers in India have been protesting against Centre’s farm laws. Centre and farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks. Thousands of farmers have gathered at border area near Delhi. Protesting farmers have demanded withdrawal of farm laws.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

First COVID vaccines arrive at UK hospitals

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K., two days before it goes..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered today in Britain in super-cold containers.It is..
New Zealand Herald
Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s hoped that vaccinations will start early next week. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory [Video]

Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. "I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10. This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Govt official

 India is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior government official said on Monday,..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus updates: UK hospitals to receive first batch of Pfizer COVID vaccine; NYC elementary students return to class; 282K US deaths

 Most of California goes under new stay-at-home order. Global cases top 67M. Texas football team pauses activities. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: UK hospitals to receive first batch of Pfizer COVID vaccine; California under new lockdown; 282K US deaths

 Most of California goes under new stay-at-home order. Global cases top 67M. Texas football team pauses activities. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Batches of COVID vaccine seen arriving at London hospital ahead of UK-wide rollout

Batches of COVID vaccine seen arriving at London hospital ahead of UK-wide rollout Batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been pictured arriving at a hospital in south London ahead of...
Sky News - Published

Batches of COVID vaccine pictured arriving at London hospital ahead of UK-wide rollout

Batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been pictured arriving at a hospital in south London ahead of...
Sky News - Published

First pictures of COVID vaccine arriving at a UK hospital ahead of national rollout

A batch of the coronavirus vaccine has been pictured arriving at a hospital in south London ahead of...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

First batches of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive as UK gears up for mass vaccination programme [Video]

First batches of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive as UK gears up for mass vaccination programme

The UK's mass vaccination programme - which will be watched in earnest around the world - is expected to officially start on Tuesday.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:54Published
Health Care Workers Await COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Health Care Workers Await COVID-19 Vaccine

We are getting a better idea of when COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to frontline workers – and which workers will get the doses first. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:52Published
Survey Says More Than Half Of FDNY Members Won't Take Vaccine [Video]

Survey Says More Than Half Of FDNY Members Won't Take Vaccine

New York City's firefighters are among the first groups that will be offered the coronavirus vaccine after hospital workers, and nursing home patients and staff. But will they actually take it? CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published