Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

 Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..
WorldNews

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return [Video]

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Sick joke' - UK photos spark outrage, warnings from health experts

 Photos that emerged over the weekend showing hundreds of maskless people swarming a London department store have fuelled concerns that the UK's coronavirus cases..
New Zealand Herald
First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London [Video]

The UK became the first country in the world to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson could receive vaccine on live TV, Downing Street suggests

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson could receive vaccine on live TV, Downing Street suggests Boris Johnson could receive a coronavirus jab live on air, Downing Street has suggested as the...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine: UK PM Boris Johnson says game not over in fight against COVID-19

UK PM Boris Johnson urged people to follow the Covid Winter Plan of tiered lockdown which is now in...
Zee News - Published

Don't get carried away with COVID-19 vaccine 'over optimism': UK PM Boris Johnson tells Britons

Johnson stressed that it remains important that the country follows the tiered COVID Winter Plan and...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Vanderbilt looking for more volunteers for vaccine trials, especially from minority communities [Video]

Space is limited but Vanderbilt University Medical Center is still looking for more volunteers for the phase 3 trial of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson. They are..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:06Published
Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published