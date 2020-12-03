Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..
