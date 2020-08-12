First coronavirus vaccines 12.8.20
First coronavirus vaccines 12.8.20
The first of the Pfizer vaccines was administered in the UK, and the US is one step closer to getting the vaccine as well
C1 3 an historic moment... as the world's first person receives pfizer's covid-19 vaccine.
That was 90-year-old margaret keenan... who got the vaccine this morning at a london hospital.
The second person to get it?
A 91-year- old man by the name of william shakespeare.
With the vaccinations... britain is now the first country in the world to distribute the vaccine.
L3: top story white fda posts positive review of pfizer covid-19 vaccine comes before thursday's vote f ... also today... the u-s got one step closer to getting the vaccine distributed here... as health regulators with the food and drug administration posted a positive review of pfizer's vaccine.
The f-d-a comes before a thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine.