First coronavirus vaccines 12.8.20

The first of the Pfizer vaccines was administered in the UK, and the US is one step closer to getting the vaccine as well

C1 3 an historic moment... as the world's first person receives pfizer's covid-19 vaccine.

That was 90-year-old margaret keenan... who got the vaccine this morning at a london hospital.

The second person to get it?

A 91-year- old man by the name of william shakespeare.

With the vaccinations... britain is now the first country in the world to distribute the vaccine.

also today... the u-s got one step closer to getting the vaccine distributed here... as health regulators with the food and drug administration posted a positive review of pfizer's vaccine.

The f-d-a comes before a thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine.