Long-term care residents receiving coronavirus vaccine

The long-term care facility in Fulton began administering the vaccine to its staff and residents Wednesday morning.

Com wtva's chelsea brown will have more tonight on wtva 9 news as for the coronavirus vaccine, one facility in fulton got the pfizer vaccines today walgreens staff showed up around 9 o'clock this morning to deliver around 75 doses of the pfizer vaccine.

Administrator tommy minshew says this first round will be distributed among the 85 staff members and 55 seniors currently living there.

Afterwards-- patients waited in a secluded room for 15 minutes and were monitored for any side effects.

Minshew says this is just the first of three trips pharmacies will make to deliver vaccines.

Those who aren't be able to get vaccinated today will have to opportunity to get their first shots on the next round of deliveries on january 10th.

Minshew says vaccines aren't mandatory but he expects about 2/3's of people living at the facility will end up getting vaccinated.

Residents that rolled up their sleeves today say so far-so good and encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

Little kid "i'd rather get it than to face the fact knowing i didn't because i have always been vaccinated since i was a little kid."

Donna was one of the first people in the facility to get vaccinated.

