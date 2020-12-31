COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Indiana Long-Term Care Facilities

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 minute ago

Over the next three months, CVS Health will enter nearly 1,000 communities across the state, with the potential to vaccinate 140,000 of our most vulnerable Hoosiers against COVID-19.

Immunization process -- just monday.

44news reporter valerie lyons spoke directly to c-v-s about the protocols that will keep our loved ones safe.

Cvs health is one of the official covid-19 vaccine providers for long term care facilities -- "in the state of indiana -- we started on 12/28 immunizing the skilled nursing facilities."

"we are going to be making three different visits over the next 12 weeks to those facilities to make sure the residents and staff get both doses of the covid-19 vaccine."

All residents and staff will receive the moderna vaccine -- getting each dose four weeks apart -- with licensed pharmacists who are trained immunizers -- licensed technicians -- nurses and licensed vocational nurses administering the vaccines -- "we are going to go room by room to vaccinate the residents in their rooms so they don't have to be moved.

And then for the staff we've been doing it in a common area location whether that be a cafeteria or a meeting room or something of the sort so we can maintain social distancing."

Cvs health says the number of moderna vaccines they receive -- depends on the population at each facility -- so they will continue to receive shipments of doses as long as facilities need vaccinations -- "as soon as we confirm with the clinic with the facility then that triggers the shipment of the vaccine to be sent to our stores so that we can arrive with the staff we need."

For now -- cvs health is only vaccinating our most vulnerable populations -- but once the general public can start receiving their doses -- you'll be able to make an appointment at any cvs location -- "our scheduling tool will automatically schedule the second appointment so that we can send reminders, calls, texts, emails so that the patients don't miss that all important second dose."