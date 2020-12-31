State leaders working diligently to get front-line workers vaccinated

As the fight continues to get COVID-19 under control, the state of Indiana is stopping at nothing to get front-line workers the vaccine.

In hospitals and long term care facilites.fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke to a cvs health leader who reports how its vaccine process is going..

3 after a slight decrease in positive covid-19 cases this week, state leaders says they're hopeful for a brighter tomorrow.

Indiana department of health chief medical officer dr. lindsay weaver, says they're moving expediciously to get the vaccine to front-line workers.

"as of data pulled yesterday morning, nearly 7,600 hoosier have received their first dose of vaccine."

State heath commissioner dr. kristina box says vaccinating healthcare workers is so important that she's personally vaccinated some herself."these are the people working seven days a week for months to bring you testing and now vaccine.

Keeping them healthy is critical to the success to indian's vaccine efforts."many want to know, when will it be their turn?

Cvs district leader & regional directorsarah edington says thry hope to provide vaccinations to the public soon.

"we're going to allow patients to make appointments to come into our stores to receive the vaccine themselves she says it'll be a lot easier to get both shots of vaccine than you might think.when the patient makes their first appointment and our app will automatically make the second appointment for them."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

On monday cvs health began administering the covid-19 vaccine at more than 1,000 long-term care facilities throughout indiana.